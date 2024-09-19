Friday night football: Week 4 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Mustangs lost a close game to the Llano Yellow Jackets on Sept. 13. Marble Falls is at Mustang Stadium on Sept. 20 for its homecoming match against Breckenridge. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

It’s Week 4 of high school football, and Marble Falls is at Mustang Stadium for its homecoming match against the Breckenridge Eagles on Friday, Sept. 20. The Burnet Bulldogs and the Faith Academy of Marble Falls Flames are on the road, while the Llano Yellow Jackets take on the undefeated Jarrell Cougars at home.

Marble Falls Mustangs vs. Breckenridge Eagles

7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls; get tickets

LAST WEEK: Llano 20, Marble Falls 13

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pre-game show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past Marble Falls contests at DailyTrib.com.

The Mustangs (1-2) are coming home to face off against the Breckenridge Eagles (0-3).

After two close losses against the Jarrell Cougars and the Llano Yellow Jackets, Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman is focused on finishing strong.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish, and that is one of the things we’re focused on this week,” he told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in a pre-game interview.

Despite the recent setbacks, Timmerman is optimistic going into Friday.

“I think it will be a great night for the Mustangs,” he said.

Timmerman is not underestimating the winless Eagles. He hit home the need for the Mustangs to stay on top of Breckenridge’s multifaceted offense and pressurizing defense.

“We just need to do a great job on our defense,” he said. “We may give them a little bit on the edges, but we’re not going to give up the big play. We just gotta do a good job making sure we match protection and get the ball out on time, and that we are smart with the ball. Don’t give things away that we don’t need to give away.”

Burnet Bulldogs at Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies

7 p.m. at Battlin’ Billie Stadium, 1107 Texas 16 South in Fredericksburg

LAST WEEK: Burnet 49, Little River Academy 35

The Bulldogs are looking to even out a 1-2 record in a road game against the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (0-3) on Friday night.

Faith Academy Flames at Nueces Canyon Panthers

7 p.m. at Nueces Canyon Junior High School, 200 E. Taylor St. in Barksdale

Last Week: Heritage Christian 52, Faith Academy 14

The Flames (1-2) are on the road against the Nueces Canyon Panthers (0-3).

Llano Yellow Jackets vs Jarrell Cougars

7 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano

LAST WEEK: Llano 20, Marble Falls 13

The Yellow Jackets (2-1) are riding high after their win over Marble Falls last week in a rekindled rivalry. They play the undefeated Jarrell Cougars (3-0).

