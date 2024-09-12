Local school districts address false threats on social media

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls and Llano independent school districts were among several districts in Texas alerted to a series of unfounded school shooting threats via social media Sept. 8-12.

Officials at both districts issued public statements, assuring students and families that investigations determined no risk to any campus. Officials also said the threats were “non-specific” to local schools and appeared to be general in nature.

“At this time, Marble Falls ISD has no reason to believe that these threats pose a risk to any of our MFISD campuses,” reads a Sept. 12 media release from the district. “We will continue to monitor social media and investigate any concerns.”

According to MFISD Communication Specialist Megan Hamilton, concerned students reported the threatening social media posts to school staff.

MFISD and LISD are heightening law enforcement presence on campuses until the situation is resolved.

“It has been determined that this is a threat that has circulated throughout the state on social media,” reads a Sept. 12 media release from LISD. “At this time, Llano ISD has no reason to believe that these threats pose a risk to any of our LISD campuses.”

Several school districts across Texas have dealt with the same unfounded threat in recent days, including Weslaco ISD in South Texas and Copperas Cove ISD near Killeen.

The Weslaco district addressed the issue on its Facebook page on Sept. 9. Copperas Cove ISD made a social media post about the threats on Sept. 11.

“Copperas Cove Police have concluded their investigation and have been unable to substantiate any threats made against the campus at this time,” reads a media advisory from that district.

Marble Falls ISD and Llano ISD campuses are operating as usual. The public is asked to contact local law enforcement or campus administrators if they see or hear any further threats.

