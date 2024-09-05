Friday night football: Week 2 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A small herd of Mustangs swarm a Crockett ball carrier in Marble Falls’ season-opening win on Aug. 30. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Highland Lakes high school football teams take the field on Friday, Sept. 6, for Week 2 in the 2024 season. The Marble Falls Mustangs, Burnet Bulldogs, and Llano Yellowjackets are all on the road, while the Faith Academy Flames are playing at home in Marble Falls.

The Mustangs and Yellowjackets both head into Friday after blowout wins in their season openers. The Bulldogs and Flames are looking to rebound from tough losses.

Marble Falls Mustangs at Jarrell Cougars

7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium, 1100 FM 487 in Jarrell

LAST WEEK: Marble Falls 56, Crockett 0

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app, starting with a 7 p.m. pre-game show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past contests at DailyTrib.com.

The Mustangs are coming off a stunning 56-0 victory in their Aug. 30 opener against the Crockett Cougars. This week, they’ll face another set of Cougars at Jarrell.

The Jarrell Cougars won their season opener against the Giddings Buffaloes, 20-14.

Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman looks forward to Friday night’s challenge.

“We’re excited to get a chance to rub against somebody that is going to help us get better and help us meet our goals of getting to the playoffs and getting a 100 percent academic passing rate (this year),” he told KBEY 103.9 FM host Ben Shields in an on-air interview.

Timmerman noted that Jarrell utilizes a Slot-T offense, something with which Mustangs are certainly familiar. Previous head coach Brian Herman was a strong advocate of it and used it throughout his tenure at Marble Falls.

“(Our experience with the Slot-T offense) should help us defensively, but it is still a dangerous offense,” Timmerman said.

Burnet Bulldogs at Georgetown East View Patriots

7 p.m. at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, 2275 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown

LAST WEEK: Lago Vista 23, Burnet 20

The Bulldogs lost a close game to the Lago Vista Vikings in Week 1 and are looking for the season’s first win on the road against the East View Patriots.

East View lost its season opener against Stony Point 28-22.

Faith Academy Flames vs. Runge Yellowjackets

7 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls

LAST WEEK: First Baptist Christian Academy 65, Faith Academy 20

The Flames are battling it out on their home turf this week after a hard loss on Aug. 30 on the road against First Baptist Christian Academy.

They face off against the Runge Yellowjackets, who won their season opener 46-0 against Pawnee.

Llano Yellowjackets at Comanche Indians

7 p.m. at Indian Stadium, 1600 N. Austin St. in Comanche

LAST WEEK: Llano 47, Lytle 0

The Yellowjackets had a decisive win over the Lytle Pirates in their season opener, shutting them out 47-0.

Their opponent on Friday, the Comanche Indians, lost their season opener against the Poth Pirates 35-14.

