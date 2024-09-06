Weekend should feel like early fall

The leaves aren’t turning just yet, but the Highland Lakes will get almost-fall-like weather on Sept. 7-8. Adobe Stock image for illustrative purposes

Summer 2024 is nearing its end with a cold front that could drop lows into the 50s across the Highland Lakes on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. The front caps off a mild season that saw plenty of rain, two major floods, and relatively few days over 100 degrees compared to last summer.

Current National Weather Service forecasts show possible lows of 58-60 degrees this weekend and highs hovering in the mid-80s. Expect sunny skies through Monday.

Next week’s temperatures are expected to creep up a bit but remain relatively pleasant. A chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast from Tuesday night through at least Thursday.

The Highland Lakes has had unseasonably heavy and consistent rain this summer, which officially ends on Sept. 22 with the fall equinox. The Llano River flooded on July 24, its biggest one since October 2018. And just last week, Llano County schools and roads were closed after flash floods swept through the area and pushed enough water downstream to bring Lake Travis up by nearly 2 feet, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet.

The Highland Lakes did have triple-digit Texas temperatures in early August, when a heat dome settled over the area, but that paled in comparison to the summer of 2023, which saw 51 consecutive days with highs over 100 degrees.

