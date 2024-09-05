BIZ: Marble Falls financial advisor makes Forbes list

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Rivers, a Marble Falls financial advisor at Edward Jones, was recognized by Forbes as a top next-gen wealth advisor in Texas. Photo courtesy of edwardjones.com

Marble Falls financial advisor Mitch Rivers was recently named to the 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for Texas, ranking at No. 34.

Rivers has been with Edward Jones investment since 2007 and became a limited partner in 2015.

“I love the work I do and the people I work with,” he said in a recent media release about the list. “To be recognized by Forbes is an incredible honor and motivates me to continue helping people achieve their financial goals.”

The Forbes list recognizes financial advisors under 40 years old who have at least four years of industry experience. The ranking, conducted by SHOOK Research, considers factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, experience, and client retention.

Edward Jones is a financial advising company that serves over 8 million clients across North America and manages $2.1 trillion in assets. Rivers serves Marble Falls and surrounding areas.

For more information about Rivers and his work, visit the Edward Jones website.

