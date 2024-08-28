Burnet’s new drug-detection system can keep first responders safe

Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are the primary contributor to overdose deaths in the United States, according to the CDC. Adobe Stock image

The city of Burnet has invested in the drug-detection system TruNarc, which allows first responders to identify dangerous substances without handling them directly. The almost $38,500 purchase is in response to a rise in fentanyl use in the Highland Lakes over the past few years, Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee told DailyTrib.com.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the synthetic opioid is 100 times more potent than morphine and a small amount in either liquid or powder form can be lethal, particularly the illegally made versions that are often mixed with other drugs.

“TruNarc is one piece of equipment that will enhance the safety of our first responders,” Lee said in an email in response to DailyTrib.com questions. “We see value in deploying it not only for police but also for EMS when they encounter unknown substances. We will have the ability to use it in the field and dramatically reduce our chances of exposure to any illicit substance.”

TruNarc is a handheld device that uses a laser to analyze and identify drugs through their packaging so the operator does not have to touch the substance. The device can identify 530 substances. It has a false positive rate of less than 0.1 percent.

The system cost $38,495.22, which includes a five-year warranty and on-site training for 12 officers, Lee said.

No direct exposure incidents have been reported locally, but a nationwide rise in fentanyl-related cases prompted the city and BPD to take safety precautions.

“It has become a significant issue among first responders across the nation,” Lee said. “Exposure can manifest in many ways from minor symptoms to having significant adverse effects.”

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl in powder form can be lethal. For context, 1 milligram typically resembles a grain of sand. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.

