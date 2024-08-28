SUBSCRIBE NOW

Line break forces water conservation in Sunrise Beach Village

08/28/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Sunrise Beach Village residents should conserve water until a 4-inch main line break can be repaired. The break happened Tuesday afternoon, and the city’s utility crews were still working on it as of Wednesday, Aug. 28. 

The city issued its conservation request at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday. According to Mayor Rob Hardy, the 4-inch line is a primary vein of the city’s water distribution system. The break is reportedly causing reduced water pressure at higher elevations in the city.

“Due to the high volume of water loss (from the line break) we are asking citizens to reduce their water use for today,” Hardy wrote in an emailed letter to residents. “Please be patient as our city employees work to repair the line.”

Hardy told DailyTrib.com that the break was likely due to the city’s aging water system. Crews had fixed the line at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, but it broke again two more times after that.

Go to sunrisebeachtx.gov for updates and more information.

