Burnet County Democrats gather Aug. 25

Susan Criss and Stephan Zaparolli of the executive committee for the Texas Democratic Party Senate District 31. Courtesy photos

The Burnet County Democratic Club hosts guest speakers Susan Criss and Stephan Zaparolli during an event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Wedding Oak Winery, 229 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

Criss and Zaparolli are on the executive committee for the Texas Democratic Party Senate District 31 and will share their planned activities and strategies to enhance participation in the Texas election process.

Criss was a criminal prosecutor and district judge in South Texas for almost 30 years and now resides and practices law in Harker Heights.

Zaparolli brings a Latin-American perspective to the committee with a priority of building the state Democratic Party from the ground up while investing in local candidates for state and federal offices.

The Sunday event is open to the public.

For more information on the Burnet County Democratic Club, visit its social media pages on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

