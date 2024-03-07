SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Burnet County Democrats open 2024 headquarters

03/07/24 | DailyTrib.com
Burnet County Democratic Party

(From left) Burnet County Democratic Party Precinct 7 Chair Sandy Crosby, Precinct 8 Chair Mary Doran, Burnet County Democratic Club President Guy Stuart, and party Chair Susan O'Brien at the party's 2024 campaign headquarters in Burnet. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Democratic Party hosts a grand opening of its 2024 campaign headquarters in Burnet on Sunday, March 10. The event is from 2-4 p.m. at 611 S. Water St. (U.S. 281).

“We are so excited to open our headquarters in Burnet,” said party Chairperson Susan O’Brien in a media release. “We hope you will join us in celebration.”

Visitors can tour the facility and enjoy snacks and beverages.

The headquarters will offer election information, register voters, hold party and club meetings, plan outreach activities, and host candidates looking to connect with Burnet County residents.

For more information on the Burnet County Democratic Party, visit its website or email burnetcodemparty@gmail.com. You can also follow it on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Emotions high during discussion to restore burned-out Fuchs House

03/07/24 | Suzanne Freeman

First Street Plaza fire cleanup begins

03/06/24 | Nathan Bush

Troxclair wins Republican nomination for Texas House District 19

03/06/24 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *