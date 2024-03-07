Burnet County Democrats open 2024 headquarters
The Burnet County Democratic Party hosts a grand opening of its 2024 campaign headquarters in Burnet on Sunday, March 10. The event is from 2-4 p.m. at 611 S. Water St. (U.S. 281).
“We are so excited to open our headquarters in Burnet,” said party Chairperson Susan O’Brien in a media release. “We hope you will join us in celebration.”
Visitors can tour the facility and enjoy snacks and beverages.
The headquarters will offer election information, register voters, hold party and club meetings, plan outreach activities, and host candidates looking to connect with Burnet County residents.
For more information on the Burnet County Democratic Party, visit its website or email burnetcodemparty@gmail.com. You can also follow it on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.