First Street Plaza fire cleanup begins

An excavator has been stationed at the former site of First Street Plaza since March 2 to clear the site of debris caused by a fire in early October 2023. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Clearing at the former site of First Street Plaza in downtown Marble Falls is finally underway after two months of setbacks. The lot has been littered with debris since an early October 2023 fire destroyed the entire structure.

Many local businesses were lost in the blaze, including China Kitchen, Hudson Electric, Hair Loft, and Family Taekwondo Center. In January, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause “undetermined.”

Debris-clearing work was originally scheduled for late January then pushed back to early to mid-February following issues with the property owner’s insurance company.

Marble Falls city officials are relieved the cleanup has begun.

“We’re grateful and appreciative,” said Deputy City Manager Caleb Kraenzel, adding that he did not know what was in store for the First Street property.

“Nothing yet,” he said.

