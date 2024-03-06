SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

First Street Plaza fire cleanup begins

03/06/24 | Nathan Bush
First Street Plaza

An excavator has been stationed at the former site of First Street Plaza since March 2 to clear the site of debris caused by a fire in early October 2023. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Clearing at the former site of First Street Plaza in downtown Marble Falls is finally underway after two months of setbacks. The lot has been littered with debris since an early October 2023 fire destroyed the entire structure. 

Many local businesses were lost in the blaze, including China Kitchen, Hudson Electric, Hair Loft, and Family Taekwondo Center. In January, the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause “undetermined.”

Debris-clearing work was originally scheduled for late January then pushed back to early to mid-February following issues with the property owner’s insurance company.

Marble Falls city officials are relieved the cleanup has begun.

“We’re grateful and appreciative,” said Deputy City Manager Caleb Kraenzel, adding that he did not know what was in store for the First Street property.

“Nothing yet,” he said.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Troxclair wins Republican nomination for Texas House District 19

03/06/24 | Nathan Bush

Virdell gets GOP nod for Texas House District 53 seat

03/06/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Key Burnet County races go to run-offs; veteran constable keeps seat

03/06/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *