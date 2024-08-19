‘American Pickers’ digging for Texas treasures
The History Channel series “American Pickers” is making its way to Texas, and Highland Lakes residents have a chance to showcase their hidden treasures and unique collectibles.
The show’s hosts are seeking large, rare collections and items with fascinating backstories that could possibly be featured on an episode. They do not consider collections in stores, flea markets, malls, auctions, businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
“American Pickers” is known for discovering valuable antiques and collectibles across the country. It plans to film episodes in Texas in October 2024. Popular finds are vintage cars, antique furniture, and old signs. Find more examples at antiquearchaeology.com.
To be considered for an “American Pickers” episode, contact the team at americanpickers@cineflix.com and provide your name, town, and state along with a description of your collection and its location. You can also leave a voicemail at 646-493-2184 or reach out through the American Pickers Facebook page.