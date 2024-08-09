GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 12, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Aug. 12
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 in Llano
- approval of several plats and replats as well as variance requests for building outside of normal plat parameters
- potential change from Hill Country Transit District to Capital Area Rural Transportation for public transportation in Llano County
- county budget workshop for 2024-25 fiscal year
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- consideration and possible approval of a new tax note that would levy an annual ad valorem tax on Burnet County residents
- presentation of no-new-revenue tax rates and 2024 certified property values
- schedule public hearings on a new tax rate and 2024-25 budget
- discussion and possible action on proposed maximum raises for elected officials to be posted in the local newspaper of record
- order of the Nov. 5 general election, appointment of election judges, and relocation of Precinct 15 polling location
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1001 Buchanan Drive in Burnet
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 110 E. Vaughan St. in Bertram
The city of Bertram does not post its City Council meeting agendas, notices, or minutes online. Agendas can be seen on the city’s bulletin board in front of City Hall 72 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes can be requested from city staff during normal business hours.
The Bertram City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
1:30 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication.