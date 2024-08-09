Three local women on pediatric syndrome’s advisory council

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three Highland Lakes residents to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council, his office announced on Aug. 5.

Kara Chasteen of Bertram, Sarah Garrett of Spicewood, and Dr. Amy Offutt of Marble Falls will serve on the 12-member council for 2024-25, advising the related commission and Texas Legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education about the childhood syndrome. Their terms will expire on Aug. 31, 2025.

Pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome is a clinical condition in children that can include symptoms of:

obsessive-compulsive disorder

eating restrictions

depression

irritability

anxiety

learning difficulties

About the local appointees

Kara Chasteen of Bertram is a rancher and IT marketing consultant. She is a volunteer for several community charities and a member of Hill Country Fellowship Church. She is the former president of the parents’ board for Burnet County 4H and a former member of the Burnet County Livestock Show Board of Directors. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2019. Chasteen received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from Tarleton State University and a Master of Education in instructional technology from West Texas A&M University.

Sarah Garrett of Spicewood is the founder and executive director of the Phoenix Center, a registered play therapist, a licensed psychotherapist, and a registered play therapist supervisor for the American Association of Play Therapy. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2020. Garrett received a Bachelor of Arts in arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Clinical Social Work from the University of Houston.

Dr. Amy Offutt of Marble Falls is the medical director and co-owner of Heart and Soul Integrative Health and Yoga. She is president of the ILADS and a TMA member. Additionally, she volunteers as a medical consultant for Faith Academy of Marble Falls and multiple summer camps in Central Texas. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2019. Offutt received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Abilene Christian University, a Master of Arts in integrative medicine from George Washington University, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. She completed a residency in Family Medicine at Christus Santa Rosa.

View the full list of 2024-25 council appointees on the Office of Texas Governor’s website.

