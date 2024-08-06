Nominate teachers and more for HEB education awards

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nominations for the 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are open for all Texas public school professionals through Oct. 7, 2024. Teachers, counselors, principals, early childhood centers, school boards, and districts can win cash prizes for their outstanding work.

Since 2002, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program, which recognizes educators who go the extra mile to serve their students and communities, has awarded more than $14 million in funding to finalists, winners, and their schools.

All state-certified public school educators currently teaching in Texas are eligible as well as early childhood education centers/schools in the state.

“Educators are the backbone of our society, and they deserve recognition for going above and beyond to uplift our communities and shape the next generation of leaders,” said H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Jill Reynolds in a media release announcing the nominations. “By nominating an educator, you are starting a journey that can lead to impactful benefits for not only the school but also your community.”

Anyone can nominate their favorite Texas educator at heblovesteachers.com/nominate. Eligibility is not dependent on proximity to H-E-B store locations. Nomination categories include:

Teacher

School counselor

Principal

Early childhood facility

School board

School district

Educators who are nominated will receive an invitation to apply for the awards program before Dec. 2, 2024. Nominations are not required to apply.

Finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators, and community leaders across the state. Ten winners—six teachers, two counselors and two principals—along with an early childhood facility, public school board, and two school districts will be announced at an awards ceremony in May 2025. Each award recipient’s school will also receive a matching grant.

In 2024, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program distributed over $780,000 in cash and grants to educators and schools.

