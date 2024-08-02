Robotics academy opens in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is an example of a simple robot that students assemble at HACK Robotics Academy in Burnet. The new technology-based learning center offers several programs that introduce children of all ages to engineering and science through robotics. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

HACK Robotics Academy opened its doors at 516 Buchanan Drive in Burnet on July 27. The center offers several programs that prepare children in preschool through high school for careers in tech.

HACK, which stands for High Academic Centered Kids, is owned and operated by Lisa Lista, who has 27 years of experience in teaching and administration. The robotics teacher has trained other educators and school districts in using technology as a tool.

“I just wanted to branch out and provide robotics opportunities for kids in this area,” Lista told DailyTrib.com. “My passion is helping students understand where this is going to get them later in life.”

HACK offers a range of programs, including simple Lego engineering projects that teach foundational cause-and-effect relationships and challenging coding and robotics projects that prepare high school-age students for higher education or jobs in technology industries.

“I did everything under the sun as a teacher and an administrator, and learning from that has really helped (starting the academy) be a seamless transition,” Lista said. “Kids are capable of comprehending really anything that you give to them. These (programs) are very hands-on.”

Learn more about HACK Robotics Academy on its website as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages or contact 737-788-3751 or lisalista@hackroboticsacademy.com.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.