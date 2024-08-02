Robotics academy opens in Burnet
HACK Robotics Academy opened its doors at 516 Buchanan Drive in Burnet on July 27. The center offers several programs that prepare children in preschool through high school for careers in tech.
HACK, which stands for High Academic Centered Kids, is owned and operated by Lisa Lista, who has 27 years of experience in teaching and administration. The robotics teacher has trained other educators and school districts in using technology as a tool.
“I just wanted to branch out and provide robotics opportunities for kids in this area,” Lista told DailyTrib.com. “My passion is helping students understand where this is going to get them later in life.”
HACK offers a range of programs, including simple Lego engineering projects that teach foundational cause-and-effect relationships and challenging coding and robotics projects that prepare high school-age students for higher education or jobs in technology industries.
“I did everything under the sun as a teacher and an administrator, and learning from that has really helped (starting the academy) be a seamless transition,” Lista said. “Kids are capable of comprehending really anything that you give to them. These (programs) are very hands-on.”
Learn more about HACK Robotics Academy on its website as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages or contact 737-788-3751 or lisalista@hackroboticsacademy.com.