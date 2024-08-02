PEC hosts Educator Exploration Day to promote line careers

Local educators taking part in PEC’s Educator Exploration Day on July 24 were Burnet math teacher Valerie Ullmann, Burnet Middle School counselor Haley Thomas, Marble Falls construction and trades instructor Leonard Venghaus, and Faith Academy of Marble Falls shop and trade instructor Jacob Tarver. PEC photo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative gave a lesson to local educators on potential linework careers for students during an Educator Exploration Day on July 24 at the Safety and Technical Training Center in Marble Falls. The group included 11 school counselors/advisors and welding/construction teachers from across Central Texas, including four from Marble Falls and Burnet.

“We have an incredible state-of-the-art training facility here in Marble Falls and were eager to engage with our area schools to show what we can offer students here locally,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist, in a media release. “Our hope is that they’ll take this back to their classrooms to present linework as an option for those interested in serving their community and working to keep the lights on.”

During the program, educators learned about PEC’s scholarship programs and points of entry to the co-op, including pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs, and watched lineworkers practice climbing and working on transformers and other electrical equipment in a safe and controlled environment.

With the rising cost of college tuition, Burnet Middle School counselor Haley Thomas said she is excited to start the school year with new opportunities for students to explore.

“Being able to present students with this possibility where they can be 18, have their high school diploma, and go immediately into the workforce making money is a great way to motivate them to push toward a path and have a goal,” she said.

Leigh Craig, a counselor at Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Johnson City, agreed.

“There was a lot of great information, and I feel like our students can really benefit from knowing that they can do something right after high school that’s valuable and not just a secondary plan, but a really good first plan—to come to a place like PEC, have a career, and advance and receive benefits,” she said.

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

As PEC continues to experience sustained and record growth, the co-op is focused on recruitment and planning for the future, according to the media release. In 2024, it doubled its apprentice class and launched a new pre-apprenticeship program. Pre-apprentices work as contractors through a staffing agency for 40 hours a week for up to three months, gaining basic experience as groundsmen and seeing firsthand what being a lineworker entails. Pay begins at $22 an hour, and pre-apprentices have the opportunity to earn a full-time position with benefits working for PEC as lineworker apprentices.

To apply for the pre-apprenticeship program, send your resume to PECpreapprentice@peci.com. Interested candidates for the regular Apprenticeship Program can learn more and apply here. Educators who would like to partner with PEC should email youthprograms@peci.com.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.