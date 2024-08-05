THAT’S MY JOB: Marble Falls junior Kenadi Dalton stays vigilant in lifeguard role

Kenadi Dalton is the head lifeguard at Lakeside Park Swimming Pool in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Kenadi Dalton is on guard and in charge. The incoming junior at Marble Falls High School is the head lifeguard at Lakeside Swimming Pool this summer.

“I make sure (the other lifeguards are) ready to make saves and that they have everything that they might need,” she said about her role.

She became the highest-ranking lifeguard at the city facility after demonstrating her commitment to leadership in 2023, her first year in the poolside chair.

“Being a lifeguard, I feel like more of a leader in the community,” she said.

She’s seen some pretty odd things while on the job.

“Sometimes, patrons wear non-pool attire,” Dalton said. “I’ve seen people swim in blue jean shorts and a cotton T-shirt a few times.”

Dalton’s commitment to service extends beyond people. She is currently a member of the Marble Falls High School FFA club and hopes to help animals after graduating college.

“I want to be a veterinarian,” she said.

Here’s what Dalton had to say about her job at Lakeside Swimming Pool.

KENADI DALTON

Head lifeguard

MY FAVORITE PART OF THE JOB is all the children and the connections I’ve made. We’ve partnered with Backbone Creek Adventure Camp, and it’s been super fun to see the kids and make friends with them. It’s cool to be one of those people they can have fun with while also enforcing the rules.

ENFORCING THE RULES IS THE HARDEST PART. There’s so many people in the pool. You have to be really strict. If you don’t get that person’s attention, there’s a chance something really bad could happen.

STAYING VIGILANT IS VERY IMPORTANT. Things happen in a split second and you have to be ready to react. You have to be on your toes and ready at any time to help to make sure people are safe.

TRAINING DAYS ARE SUPER IMPORTANT. We have conditioning, which is a 300-meter swim. Then, we tread water for five minutes and then we tread water for two minutes with just our arms, and then do another two minutes with just our legs to make sure we can save a victim in the deep end.

EVERY LIFEGUARD HERE IS CPR-CERTIFIED. We administer CPR until first responders get here and take over. We’re all first aid-certified, too. I’ve never had to make a save, which is a good thing.

I ALWAYS MAKE SURE I’M WEARING SUNSCREEN. That first day, it’s definitely something you have to watch out for. I didn’t get really sunburned on my first day. I only got a little pink.

YOU HAVE TO BE WILLING TO SPEAK UP. You need to be confident and enforce the rules. You also need to be hardworking, thorough, and not afraid to be out in the sun. We always need people who are willing to look out for others.

