GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 5, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Burnet Economic Development Corp.
3 p.m. special meeting
2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
- consider and possibly take action on the sale of the Eastside Commercial Park on Texas 29
- discuss the fiscal year 2024-25 budget
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- potentially approve a $2 million construction contract for the Via Viejo High Service Pump Station Improvements project
- consider and possibly approve a wildlife feeding ban on city property
- possibly dissolve the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District and potentially create the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District II near the intersection of U.S. 281 and CR 403
Granite Shoals City Council
5 p.m. budget meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication. The council is set to discuss the 2024-25 fiscal year budget.
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 510-A Highland Drive in Highland Haven
- consider and possibly take action on adopting the fiscal year 2024-25 budget and ad valorem tax rate
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Burnet County Commissioners Court
2 p.m. special meeting
Burnet County Courthouse 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- consider approval and possible amendment of a newspaper ad for potential changes to the salaries of elected officials
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on an electrical bid for Phase 1b.1 of the city’s Parks Master Plan
- discussion and possible action on bids for park equipment and installation for Phase 1b.1 of the city’s Parks Master Plan
- discussion and possible action on a landscaping and irrigation bid for Phase 1b.1 of the city’s Parks Master Plan
- discussion and action on a Community Leverage funding request from Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group for an all-abilities playground in Westside Park
In closed executive session:
- discussion of economic development prospects
- annual evaluation of EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher
1 thought on “GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 5, 2024”
Marble falls should not approve the ordinance that would prohibit feeding wildlife. It could potentially set up people having a simple pick nick in the park. If you lay your blanket on the ground with your basket of food and goodies and get up to play catch with the kids and wildlife just happen to rummage through your food while your back is turned you very well could get ticketed. The council really needs to ask why the need for the ban seeing as the wildlife won’t be going away even if you stop feeding.