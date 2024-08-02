GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 5, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, Aug. 6

3 p.m. special meeting

2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

On the agenda:

consider and possibly take action on the sale of the Eastside Commercial Park on Texas 29

discuss the fiscal year 2024-25 budget

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

potentially approve a $2 million construction contract for the Via Viejo High Service Pump Station Improvements project

consider and possibly approve a wildlife feeding ban on city property

possibly dissolve the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District and potentially create the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District II near the intersection of U.S. 281 and CR 403

5 p.m. budget meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this story’s publication. The council is set to discuss the 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

7 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 510-A Highland Drive in Highland Haven

On the agenda:

consider and possibly take action on adopting the fiscal year 2024-25 budget and ad valorem tax rate

Wednesday, Aug. 7

2 p.m. special meeting

Burnet County Courthouse 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

consider approval and possible amendment of a newspaper ad for potential changes to the salaries of elected officials

Noon regular meeting

City Council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on an electrical bid for Phase 1b.1 of the city’s Parks Master Plan

discussion and possible action on bids for park equipment and installation for Phase 1b.1 of the city’s Parks Master Plan

discussion and possible action on a landscaping and irrigation bid for Phase 1b.1 of the city’s Parks Master Plan

discussion and action on a Community Leverage funding request from Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group for an all-abilities playground in Westside Park

In closed executive session:

discussion of economic development prospects

annual evaluation of EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher

