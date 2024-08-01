Volunteers needed for free dental clinic and open house Aug. 9-10

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hill Country Smiles Inc. founder Jennifer Banton and Highland Lakes Crisis Network Executive Director Kevin Naumann inside one of the treatment areas of a free dental clinic at 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls. Staff photo

Sign up to volunteer during a two-day open house on Aug. 9-10 for the Agape Clinic, a free dental clinic established by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network in partnership with Hill Country Smiles Inc.

Following a soft launch on June 7, the clinic has been open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. every other Friday at 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls, headquarters of the Crisis Network. Since then, more than 60 patients have received over $30,000 in free care.

“However, our waiting list has dramatically grown to more than 100 people,” reads a call for volunteers emailed on July 30. “We have already essentially doubled the footprint of the equipment and infrastructure to better meet the overwhelming need.”

The two-day August event will bring in 10 out-of-area dentists who have volunteered to serve around 250 patients.

“This will be an opportunity for the dental professionals in our community to see and interact with the space and will hopefully inspire them to continue to serve throughout the year,” reads the volunteer email. “We are really hoping we might find a way to ‘blow their socks off’ with hospitality while they are staying with us.”

Volunteers are needed to provide housing for the out-of-town dentists and help set up and run the event.

Sign up online at Better Impact or email HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann at kevin@hlcn.love with your availability.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.