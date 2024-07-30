Burnet Presbyterian Church marks 150 years

Burnet Presbyterian Church (left) at 101 S. Pierce St. celebrates 150 years on Aug. 11, 2024. Established on Aug. 12, 1874, the congregation’s first building was a white wooden building (right) constructed in 1883. Courtesy photos

Burnet Presbyterian Church celebrates 150 years of service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at 101 S. Pierce St. After a sermon by the Rev. Bill Poe, the congregation will hold a covered-dish luncheon in the church’s fellowship hall.

The church was formed on Aug. 12, 1874, by the Rev. H.B. Rose and 12 Burnet residents. For its first nine years, it held monthly services in a rock schoolhouse.

A white, wood-frame building was completed in July 1883. The structure, which lasted 75 years, was heated in winter months by a wood-burning stove in the center of the sanctuary and cooled in the summertime by overhead ceiling fans. Church members and visitors tied their horses to the old live oak tree that still grows in the churchyard.

Considered one of Burnet’s oldest landmarks, the first church was removed in 1956 to make way for the current red brick structure. Burnet Presbyterian is one of three churches, including First Baptist Church and Vanderveer Street Church of Christ, within a one-block radius of the Burnet courthouse square and a block of what was once an active jail. The old Burnet County Jail was recently renovated and now serves as a visitors center and museum.

The new Burnet Presbyterian Church featured a tall steeple and copper cross that were damaged by a 1973 tornado. The steeple was repaired and the cross replaced—they are still part of the square’s skyline.

The remains of the old steeple can be found in the church’s History Hall, part of a 1976 expansion into the Burnet County Library facility next door. That facility was purchased at public auction, renovated, and named the Norris Building in honor of brothers Herbert and Leslie Norris, who served as church elders. The Billie J. Pratt Jr. Memorial Library was moved from the red brick building into the Norris Building.

History Hall also displays a service flag with 18 blue stars against a white background, sewn by a group called Women of the Church. During World War II, the group held weekly prayer services for the young men from the congregation who were serving in the armed forces. Each star represents one of those men, all of whom came home.

Burnet Presbyterian Church has had many pastors over its 150 years and is currently seeking a new one. Sermons are being provided by visiting pastors, seminary students, and, on some Sundays, church members. The church holds regular Sunday services, Sunday School classes, Bible study, Burnet Bookmark book discussions, and congregational luncheons.

Its community outreach includes support for the Lakes Area Care (LACare) food pantry and the Christian Women’s Job Corps. as well as a monthly worship service at Country Oaks Assisted Living.

“Throughout its 150-year history, Burnet Presbyterian Church has been committed to sharing the Lord’s teachings and love, in both word and deed,” reads a media statement from church officials. “(We) look forward to continuing these opportunities for Christian learning, fellowship, and community outreach for the next 150 years.”

