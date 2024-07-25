Register for Science Mill’s 2024-25 Homeschool Days

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Science Mill in Johnson City is registering children ages 5-17 for its 2024-25 Homeschool Days. The program is open to homeschoolers, homeschooling groups, learning pods, and students with asynchronous schedules.

The hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math museum has 50-plus indoor and outdoor exhibits to engage children in STEM learning.

Students taking part in Homeschool Days can explore STEM in greater depth through activity stations and age-based Learning Labs led by Science Mill educators.

Learning Labs are segmented by age (5-7, 8-10, 11-17), while an optional in-depth STEM Scholar Program is for ages 8-17.

Homeschool Days are on the second Wednesday of the month from September through May, except for January.

The museum opens at 10 a.m. Learning Labs are 10:30-11 a.m. for ages 5-7, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 8-10, and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-17.

The Homeschool Days school year package costs $150 for all seven days for one student and one adult.

The STEM Scholar Program includes an extra hour-long session and guided project. Its add-on cost is $30.

The Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. The 501(c)3 nonprofit museum opened in 2015. Visit its website at sciencemill.org for more information.

