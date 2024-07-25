Register for Science Mill’s 2024-25 Homeschool Days
The Science Mill in Johnson City is registering children ages 5-17 for its 2024-25 Homeschool Days. The program is open to homeschoolers, homeschooling groups, learning pods, and students with asynchronous schedules.
The hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math museum has 50-plus indoor and outdoor exhibits to engage children in STEM learning.
Students taking part in Homeschool Days can explore STEM in greater depth through activity stations and age-based Learning Labs led by Science Mill educators.
Learning Labs are segmented by age (5-7, 8-10, 11-17), while an optional in-depth STEM Scholar Program is for ages 8-17.
Homeschool Days are on the second Wednesday of the month from September through May, except for January.
The museum opens at 10 a.m. Learning Labs are 10:30-11 a.m. for ages 5-7, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for ages 8-10, and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-17.
The Homeschool Days school year package costs $150 for all seven days for one student and one adult.
The STEM Scholar Program includes an extra hour-long session and guided project. Its add-on cost is $30.
The Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. The 501(c)3 nonprofit museum opened in 2015. Visit its website at sciencemill.org for more information.