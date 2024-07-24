PUP-Keno Olympics a win for players and dogs
Register now for the PUP-Keno Olympics, a fundraiser for dogs in need at Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. The event is Aug. 8 from 2-4 p.m. at The Trails of Horseshoe Bay Clubhouse, 539 The Trails Parkway.
Tickets are $100 a person or $700 for a table of eight. Admission includes a stash of poker chips, a complimentary giveaway ticket, and light refreshments and beverages.
Sponsors can go for the gold medal at $3,000, silver at $2,000, or bronze at $1,000. Only one of each is available and they all come with admission, complimentary giveaway tickets, and poker chips.
Tickets for a giveaway are $5 each, $25 for six, $50 for 15, and $100 for 40. Winners receive a basket of goods worth $100 or more. You can buy giveaway tickets in advance or on the day of the event.
Highland Lakes Canine Rescue is a nonprofit that rehabilitates and finds homes for dogs at risk in the Texas Hill Country. For more information and to see adoptable dogs, visit its website at hlcr.org.