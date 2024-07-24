PUP-Keno Olympics a win for players and dogs

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes Canine Rescue was able to save this puppy’s life after it was attacked by two large dogs. Courtesy photo

Register now for the PUP-Keno Olympics, a fundraiser for dogs in need at Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. The event is Aug. 8 from 2-4 p.m. at The Trails of Horseshoe Bay Clubhouse, 539 The Trails Parkway.

Tickets are $100 a person or $700 for a table of eight. Admission includes a stash of poker chips, a complimentary giveaway ticket, and light refreshments and beverages.

Sponsors can go for the gold medal at $3,000, silver at $2,000, or bronze at $1,000. Only one of each is available and they all come with admission, complimentary giveaway tickets, and poker chips.

Tickets for a giveaway are $5 each, $25 for six, $50 for 15, and $100 for 40. Winners receive a basket of goods worth $100 or more. You can buy giveaway tickets in advance or on the day of the event.

Highland Lakes Canine Rescue is a nonprofit that rehabilitates and finds homes for dogs at risk in the Texas Hill Country. For more information and to see adoptable dogs, visit its website at hlcr.org.

