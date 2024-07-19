GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 22, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check link for more information.

Monday, July 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

update and action on construction projects

budget workshop for fiscal year 2025

executive session to discuss lawsuits against the county and other legal issues

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

report on local policy updates

discussion and action to establish a proposed 2024-25 tax rate and set a date for a public meeting to discuss the 2024-25 budget and proposed tax rate

discussion and action to approve the 2024-25 student code of conduct

Tuesday, July 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

reappointment of Sara Ray and Paul Kowalik to Emergency Services District No. 5

discussion and action to apply for the fiscal year 2025 Rural Law Enforcement Grant Program for the sheriff’s, county attorney, and district attorney’s offices

acceptance of a temporary raw water agreement application for Lake Buchanan with the LCRA

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

interlocal agreement with the city of Bertram for joint cost-sharing of the collection of hydrological data in association with a hydrological investigation

discussion and action on an emergency operating permit request for Whitewater Springs Water Supply Corp.

discussion and action on request of qualifications for legal counsel

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

