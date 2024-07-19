GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 22, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check link for more information.
Monday, July 22
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- update and action on construction projects
- budget workshop for fiscal year 2025
- executive session to discuss lawsuits against the county and other legal issues
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- report on local policy updates
- discussion and action to establish a proposed 2024-25 tax rate and set a date for a public meeting to discuss the 2024-25 budget and proposed tax rate
- discussion and action to approve the 2024-25 student code of conduct
Tuesday, July 23
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- reappointment of Sara Ray and Paul Kowalik to Emergency Services District No. 5
- discussion and action to apply for the fiscal year 2025 Rural Law Enforcement Grant Program for the sheriff’s, county attorney, and district attorney’s offices
- acceptance of a temporary raw water agreement application for Lake Buchanan with the LCRA
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
- interlocal agreement with the city of Bertram for joint cost-sharing of the collection of hydrological data in association with a hydrological investigation
- discussion and action on an emergency operating permit request for Whitewater Springs Water Supply Corp.
- discussion and action on request of qualifications for legal counsel
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.