Friends give $40K to Burnet library

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library donated $40,000 to Burnet County to purchase books for the Burnet library and fund its programs.

“Today, we are here to make our first of what I hope will be many semi-annual donations to Burnet County,” Friends board President Colleen Davis said during the July 9 meeting of the Commissioners Court. “We are proud to do that.”

Davis presented the $40,000 check to Burnet County Treasurer Karrie Crownover.

The Friends group is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to funding new books, supporting children’s and adult programs, and improving library services. To join, sign up online or fill out a membership application at the Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St.

The Burnet library is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It also serves as a genealogical research center, providing access to source documents and archived materials related to the history of the Highland Lakes and the state of Texas.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.