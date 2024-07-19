Friends give $40K to Burnet library
The Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library donated $40,000 to Burnet County to purchase books for the Burnet library and fund its programs.
“Today, we are here to make our first of what I hope will be many semi-annual donations to Burnet County,” Friends board President Colleen Davis said during the July 9 meeting of the Commissioners Court. “We are proud to do that.”
Davis presented the $40,000 check to Burnet County Treasurer Karrie Crownover.
The Friends group is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to funding new books, supporting children’s and adult programs, and improving library services. To join, sign up online or fill out a membership application at the Herman Brown Free Library, 100 E. Washington St.
The Burnet library is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It also serves as a genealogical research center, providing access to source documents and archived materials related to the history of the Highland Lakes and the state of Texas.