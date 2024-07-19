Horseshoe Bay firefighters demonstrate escape equipment

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Horseshoe Bay firefighter demonstrates the LEVR Escape System during a public demonstration on July 18, 2024. The department recently purchased the system for all on-duty firefighters. The equipment makes it easier for firefighters to escape from multi-story structure fires if necessary. Courtesy photo

The Horseshoe Bay Fire Department held a public demonstration on Thursday, July 18, of recently purchased lifesaving equipment.

Every Horseshoe Bay firefighter is now equipped with a LEVR Escape System, which allows them to descend out of second-story windows without risking serious injury.

According to Fire Chief Doug Fowler, the equipment is necessary because of the growing number of multi-story buildings in the city and, due to their moderate numbers, each firefighter needs to be as self-sufficient as possible.

“We have 40 structures in the city that are three stories or higher,” Fowler told DailyTrib.com. “Twenty years ago, the only three-story structures were in (Horseshoe Bay Resort).”

The LEVR system is simple but effective. It includes lengths of rope and a hook that can be used to anchor firefighters to the building so they can repel out of a window to safety if their exit is blocked by flames, intense heat, or fallen debris.

“We don’t have many fires, but we also don’t have many firefighters,” Fowler explained, adding that the department only has 26 on staff to protect the city of 4,700. “There could be a situation where a firefighter needs help, and there is nobody to send. This equipment allows them to take matters into their own hands.”

Fowler became the Horseshoe Bay fire chief in October 2023 and brings 43 years of experience in emergency services.

