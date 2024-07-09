Algae bloom closes Meadowlakes pool

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Meadowlakes Community Pool is closed until further notice as the city fights an 'obstinate' algae bloom that has turned the water green. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Meadowlakes Community Pool is closed until further notice as the city fights an “obstinate” algae bloom in the water, the city announced on July 9.

The pool will reopen once it is deemed safe for residents.

City Manager Johnnie Thompson was informed of the emerald-colored pool on Sunday, July 7, after one of the pumps quit working. After fixing the pump, crew members turned their attention to scrubbing the sides of the pool to clear away algae deposits.

“When they scrubbed the walls, it turned the water white, so we had to let the filters run to get the plaster out,” he said. “It’s just not a good deal.”

Thompson said the age of the pool, which was built in the 1970s, has compounded the issue.

“All the plaster is gone, so you can’t clean it,” he said. “It’s terrible.”

One silver lining for the city is this summer marks the final season for the old pool. A new community pool will be built with part of a $7.5 million voter-approved bond that will also go toward renovating city facilities.

“I can’t wait!” Thompson exclaimed in regards to the bond.

