Meadowlakes voters approve $7.5M bond

A preliminary drawing of the combined restaurant, meeting rooms, and golf pro shop at Hidden Falls in the city of Meadowlakes. Contributed image

The city of Meadowlakes will get a new golf pro shop, swimming pool, restaurant, and clubhouse after voters approved a $7.5 million bond package on Nov. 7.

Results from Tuesday’s election showed 558 voters (75 percent) said yes to the bond package, while 185 voters (25 percent) said no. The issue was placed on the November ballot after a petition signed by 5 percent of registered voters was presented to the City Council in the spring.

Mayor Mark Bentley said the next steps in redeveloping the city’s amenities will be decided at upcoming council meetings.

“We need to reconvene and start talking to the architects and engineers before we can speak about the schedule,” he said when asked for a timeline for groundbreaking, construction, and completion of the project. “We don’t have a detailed plan yet. We have some preliminary renderings. We have to complete the detailed drawings and do some structural engineering before we can bid it out.”

The new structures will be built behind the existing clubhouse, pro shop, and swimming pool, so amenities will be available to residents throughout construction. The project combines all amenities into one facility for energy savings and convenience. It will include an exercise gym, golf pro shop, restaurant, meeting rooms, and a pool that’s 1,000 square-feet bigger than the current one.

The bond also includes money for utility system improvements. It will be paid off using ad valorem taxes and utility revenues. The average household is expected to pay around $100 a year.

