NEW BIZ: Vendor-based gift shop in Marble Falls a place for y’all

A soft opening for Y’alls Gift Company, 1202 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, is Saturday, June 29. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The owner of Y’alls Gift Company says his soon-to-be-open Marble Falls shop really is for y’all: the Highland Lakes community.

“I didn’t want to bring Austin out here,” Mike Lopez said. “People move out here to get away from Austin. I was trying to think of a name and came up with Y’alls Gift Company like, ‘Here’s y’all’s gift company.’”

The 13,000-square-foot space at 1202 RR 1431, the former site of Burkes and Spirit Halloween, will host more than 100 vendors selling a variety of handmade wares, souvenirs, and gifts. The shop is holding a soft opening on Saturday, June 29. A grand opening is scheduled for late July.

“We’re going to have 190 booths in here,” Lopez said. “We’ll have artists from all over Texas.”

Offerings include pottery, mosaics, jewelry, candles, candies, and much more.

“We’ll have anything and everything here,” Lopez said. “There’s really nothing that we won’t have.”

The businessman has operated Austin Gift Company, 4211 S. Lamar Blvd. in the capital city, for 25 years and thought Marble Falls could use a similar vendor-based venture.

“I moved out (to the Highland Lakes) two years ago and saw a need for a place for vendors to sell their wares,” Lopez said.

Those driving by Y’alls Gift Company on Avenue L will notice a mural going up on the side of the building.

“It’s going to be iconic,” said Lopez about the commissioned artwork.

Y’alls Gift Company will be open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

