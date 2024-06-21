TPWD tweaks deer carcass disposal rules to curb chronic wasting disease

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recently revamped regulations on how harvested deer can be processed and transported to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease. No cases of the deadly illness have been reported in Burnet or Llano counties, but statewide efforts are essential to lessen CWD’s impact on the multibillion-dollar hunting economy.

The new rules will take effect at the beginning of the 2024-25 deer seasons, which kick off with archery-only hunting on Sept. 28. They only apply to native deer species, like white-tailed deer and mule deer, not exotics.

THE DISEASE’S IMPACT

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness that is transmitted animal to animal by direct contact. The disease is even transmissible from the remains of an infected carcass to a live deer, which is why the state added regulations around transporting potentially contaminated remains from one place to another.

The disease has an outsized impact on deer-breeding facilities across Texas and also affects free-range deer.

As of June 20, the TPWD reported 795 cases of chronic wasting disease across 29 counties, including Mason, Gillespie, Kimble, and Cherokee, all west of the Highland Lakes.

THE NEW RULES

Under revised regulations, hunters may debone a native deer (white-tailed or mule) at the site where it was killed, which was not previously allowed. Leaving unused parts from native deer on the site of the harvest reduces the chance of spreading chronic wasting disease.

If transporting a deer for processing, hunters must be able to report its gender as well as maintain its tags until the carcass reaches its final destination.

If a hunter uses a processing service, the processor will take care of carcass disposal. If the hunter processes the deer themselves, they must follow the new disposal rules.

“Disposal of unused parts in a commercial trash service is preferred, but other options are available,” TPWD wildlife biologist Erin Wehland said in a written response to questions from DailyTrib.com.

New acceptable disposal options are:

taking deer remains to a landfill permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality;

burying the carcass at a depth of no less than 3 feet below the surface of the ground with at least 3 feet of earthen material on top;

or returning the remains to the property from which the deer was harvested.

“Proper disposal of all potentially infectious material is critical for reducing the risk of (chronic wasting disease) transmission,” TPWD White-tailed Deer Program Leader Blaze Korzekwa said in a media release announcing the rules. “These new regulations provide hunters more options when it comes to processing their deer to reduce that risk. If CWD is not managed and efforts are not made to mitigate potential spread of the disease, the implications for Texas and its multibillion-dollar ranching, hunting, wildlife management, and real estate economies could be significant.”

