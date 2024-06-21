PEC board returns Pataki to president role

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors elected new officers for 2024-25. Emily Pataki (left) was chosen as president, Travis Cox as vice president, and former President Mark Ekrut (right) as secretary/treasurer. Courtesy photos

Emily Pataki was elected president of the Pedernales Electric Board of Directors during its regular meeting on Friday, June 21. PEC held its annual meeting at its Johnson City headquarters at 9 a.m. followed by a regular meeting at 10 a.m.

The election results for three board seats were announced at the annual meeting. PEC members who voted in their respective districts returned incumbents Milton Rister, Paul Graf, and Amy Akers to districts 1, 6, and 7, respectively.

In the officer election, Pataki replaced Mark Ekrut, who served as president last year. He replaced her at the June 2023 meeting.

The board elected Travis Cox as vice president and Ekrut as secretary/treasurer.

Directors James Oakley and Paul Graf both opted out of all three officer elections. Oakley, who is also the Burnet County judge, represents District 5, which includes Marble Falls and Bertram.

The officer election is by secret ballot. Board members write their choices on a piece of paper that is handed in and counted. Results are announced immediately. Each position is a separate vote.

The next meeting of the PEC Board of Directors is 9 a.m. Friday, July 19, at headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F in Johnson City.

