Three PEC directors re-elected

Pedernales Electric Cooperative directors (from left) Milton Rister of District 1, Paul Graf of District 6, and Amy Akers of District 7 were re-elected to three-year terms. They will be seated at PEC's regular meeting on June 21 following the annual membership meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. PEC photos

Three members of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors have been re-elected. Milton Rister, Paul Graf, and Amy Akers return to their three-year seats in districts 1, 6, and 7, respectively.

They will be seated and new officers elected by the full seven-member PEC board at its regular meeting on Friday, June 21. That meeting follows the co-op’s annual membership meeting at 9 a.m. at headquarters, 201 S. Avenue S. in Johnson City.

Certified election results will be presented during the annual meeting followed by remarks by PEC CEO Julie C. Parsley and board President Mark Ekrut (District 3).

Newly re-elected directors Graf and Akers will begin their final terms in office. Directors are limited to four terms of three years each.

Rister is eligible to serve one more term in District 1 if he chooses to run again in 2027. Only Rister was unopposed in his bid for re-election.

District 6 incumbent Graf drew two challengers: Garry D. Crain of San Marcos and Grover D. Clifton Jr. of Spring Branch. Graf was first elected in 2015 and is a retired energy and power company executive who lives in Spring Branch.

District 7 Director Akers was also first elected in 2015. She is a corporate transactions lawyer and business consultant with experience in the construction industry. She was challenged by Daniel Ayala Jr. of San Marcos and Mark Jones of Kyle/Buda.

PEC members in each of the three districts were eligible to vote from May 21 through June 14.

