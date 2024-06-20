Tunnel, roundabouts on list of Horseshoe Bay transportation ideas 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Horseshoe Bay is considering a pedestrian tunnel under FM 2147 among other ideas to lessen traffic congestion and increase mobility. Screen-captured image

Horseshoe Bay is considering more roundabouts, a shared-use path, and even a pedestrian tunnel under FM 2147 to ease traffic congestion and increase mobility.

The City Council heard these proposals from the Horseshoe Bay Transportation Advisory Committee on Tuesday, June 18.

The presentation followed months of work by committee members to find ways to alleviate traffic issues in the city.

“We really focused on (goals) for the next three to five years, but we did go a little bit more long-term than that,” said committee Chair Kelly Kaatz.

The Transportation Advisory Committee was guided by the results of a resident survey in October 2023, which showed a desire for increased mobility in the city.

“We had a little less than 400 respondents,” Kaatz said. “That’s pretty good for Horseshoe Bay.”

With the feedback, the committee looked at how to connect popular Horseshoe Bay hotspots to a shared-use path along city roadways for pedestrians, cyclists, and golf carts.

“The shared-use path probably led to the most excitement,” Kaatz said.

If built, the path could link Bayside Fresh Market, Horseshoe Bay Resort, Caprock Golf Course, Summit Rock Golf Course, Slick Rock Golf Course, and Escondido Golf and Lake Club.

“We did a lot of work to find out where the key destinations were for residents,” Kaatz said.

The proposed project is complicated by the Texas Department of Transportation‘s refusal to lower the speed limit on one section of FM 2147 to allow for a pedestrian crossing.

“Speeds have to be below 40 miles per hour (for pedestrian crossings),” Kaatz said. “The speed limit on FM 2147 is 45 (mph). We asked TxDOT to lower it in just one section, and they were not receptive.”

The committee proposed digging a tunnel under 2147 near Summit Rock Boulevard instead.

“This is what we’d like to do,” Kaatz said. “It’s just hard to find a place to do it.

Councilor Frank Hosea suggested a multi-use bridge over the road.

“The only reason I say that is that a bridge would definitely control truck traffic,” he said. Trucks would have to be under a certain height to pass under the bridge.

Another topic of conversation for the council on Tuesday was the Wirtz Dam Bridge, a Burnet County project to connect Granite Shoals to Cottonwood Shores that would empty out on FM 2147, roughly 2 miles east of Horseshoe Bay’s entrance.

Councilors are wary of increased congestion from a sudden influx of motorists.

“It’s going to affect Horseshoe Bay more than anyone else,” Councilor Dwight King said.

Mayor Elsie Thurman suggested forming a group of officials from Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls, and Burnet County to address the issue.

“We may have to be willing to put some money in for a plan,” she said.

During his presentation, Katz also talked about replacing accident-prone Horseshoe Bay intersections with roundabouts.

“(Roundabouts) are very popular now,” he said. “If you go to Europe, they’re everywhere.”

He cited the October survey showing that 57 percent of residents preferred roundabouts over traffic signal intersections.

“It just looks nicer than a signal,” Kaatz said. “That’s part of the attraction.”

City Manager Jeff Koska seconded Kaatz’s idea.

“It’s a lot safer than just a light,” he said.

