Marble Falls PrideFest is June 22

Highland Lakes Equality Center volunteer coordinator and Treasurer Dee Reed and Mance Bowden of Burnet tend the HLEC information booth at a prior PrideFest celebration in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Support the LGBTQIA+ community during Marble Falls PrideFest on June 22. The celebration of equality and inclusion is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that Saturday at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J.

PrideFest will feature live music, a kids’ zone, and over 20 vendors.

The annual event is organized by the Highland Lakes Equality Center with the mission of instilling a sense of belonging, said center President Sara Limon.

“We want people to know that they are loved, no matter their gender orientation, skin color, or anything else,” she continued. “The goal is for you to show up and know that you belong somewhere. At the end of the day, we want people to feel the acceptance and the connectivity of the community.”

Limon highlighted one particular vendor: Daisy Coffee Co. in Marble Falls, which opened in June 2023. The shop will serve coffee, tea, and boba during the festival.

“We love them,” she said. “This is their first year joining us, and we’re really excited about it.”

Live music by Mother Mold begins at 11 a.m. followed by Ace Pepper and Tracy Chardonnay from noon to 2 p.m.

The family-friendly event will have a designated area for children’s activities.

“We’ll have science experiments, crafts, and stuff like that for the kiddos,” Limon said.

The nonprofit Highland Lakes Equality Center has enlisted security to ensure PrideFest goes off without a hitch.

“We’ll have security and off-duty police officers mingling throughout,” Limon said.

Volunteers are still needed to help the event run smoothly.

“We use volunteers for every aspect of the process,” she said. “We need help setting up, tearing down, and decorating. We need volunteers for all of that stuff.”

For more information about the event and the group’s mission, visit the Highland Lakes Equality Center’s Facebook page.

