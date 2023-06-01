SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEW BIZ: Daisy Coffee Co. brings peace to morning routines

06/01/23 | Nathan Bush
Tami Chaney (left) and Taylor West

Mother-daughter business partners Tami Chaney (left) and Taylor West opened Daisy Coffee Co., 906 Avenue J in Marble Falls, on May 19. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Mother-daughter team Tami Chaney and Taylor West invite customers to Daisy Coffee Co. to start their mornings in its quiet, intimate space at 906 Avenue J in Marble Falls. The business opened on May 19.

Chaney started the venture as a coffee truck in Austin in 2020 while her daughter attended the University of Texas. Following West’s graduation and return to Marble Falls, the two decided to go into business together and opened the brick-and-mortar location.

Outside of beverages and pastries, customers can also shop Daisy Coffee’s boutique merchandise.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in who were going to the lake and they forgot something,” Chaney said. “They can pop in, buy a pair of sunglasses and a drink, and be on their way.”

Daisy Coffee Co. offers an array of morning refreshments, including espresso, matcha, cold brew, and an expansive menu of traditional and non-traditional teas. It also serves energy drinks with natural ingredients.

“Our energy drinks are plant-based,” West said. “The caffeine comes from coffee bean extract, so it’s a more natural energy. It’s got a lot more caffeine than a regular ol’ cup of coffee. It’s made with superfoods like açaí and blueberries.”

You also can pair fresh pastries with your beverage of choice. 

“We have baked goods that we make in store,” Chaney said. “(Taylor) wakes up bright and early and bakes everything every day.”

Whatever you order, the calm atmosphere is free.

“We want to bring back the old experience of sitting down and having a nice cup of coffee,” Chaney said. “Everyone is rush-rush-rush in life, and if they come in here, they can just chill.”

Daisy Coffee Co. is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.

