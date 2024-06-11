SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘A Matter of Balance’ program for 60 and up

06/11/24 | DailyTrib.com

Those ages 60 and older can learn how to reduce falls during “A Matter Balance,” an eight-week program on improving body stability that begins June 21 at the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 Buchanan Dam. The free classes are Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The program teaches people how to improve balance, flexibility, and strength to lower their risk of falling. Attendees will learn how to set goals for increasing activity and exercises to boost strength and balance.

Rhonda Thompson with the Area Agency on Aging is the instructor. 

Space is limited. Pre-register by contacting the library at 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com. Participants will be required to sign a waiver.

