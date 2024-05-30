USDA launches disaster assistance search tool for ag producers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agricultural producers impacted by natural disasters have a new way to seek out government aid. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in partnership with accounting app FarmRaise, launched an online Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program Decision Tool on May 28.

The Farm Service Agency tool is part of a broader disaster assistance educational program. It is only a resource and not an application for benefits or a determination of eligibility.

“The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program is our most flexible tool for dealing with natural disasters and other qualifying losses,” said FAS Administrator Zach Ducheneaux in a USDA media release. “As we continue to enhance this critical program, having the right tool to streamline application processes can expedite assistance.

“FarmRaise uses feedback from cooperators and producers to develop the tools they request to more easily navigate our programs, allowing them to maximize assistance available through FSA’s extensive program portfolio,” he continued.

ELAP is designed to address losses not covered by other FSA disaster assistance programs. It provides recovery assistance to livestock, honey bee, and farm-raised fish producers for losses due to adverse weather or other natural disasters such as drought, water shortages, wildfires, disease, and blizzards.

ELAP covers grazing and feed losses, transportation of water and feed to livestock, and hauling livestock to grazing acres due to an eligible loss condition. It also covers certain mortality losses, due to an eligible condition, for livestock, including honey bees and farm-raised fish.

Visit the ELAP webpage for more information.

