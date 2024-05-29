CTC new student orientation May 30

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Texas College will hold a virtual new student orientation on Thursday, May 30, from 5-8 p.m. to offer students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information for the summer semester.

Prospective CTC students are also welcome to attend the online event. Sign up in advance.

Orientation topics include:

EagleMail, CTC’s student email system;

Blackboard, the college’s online learning management system;

financial aid, scholarship and grant opportunities;

academic advising;

tips for being successful in class;

safety and security;

Title IX;

and student and academic services.

The orientation also will include a faculty panel during which students may ask questions and learn from instructors about classes, academic programs, and more. That discussion will be followed by a general question-and-answer session to address any student concerns.

Sign up for the new student orientation online.

Central Texas College is based in Killeen but has a Highland Lakes campus at the Frank Fickett Center, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

