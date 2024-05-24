Summer meal programs for students

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

School districts and organizations in the Highland Lakes are serving meals to students this summer to make sure no child goes hungry over the break.

MARBLE FALLS ISD

Marble Falls Independent School District students can enjoy free breakfast and lunch from June 3 through July 18.

Distribution sites are:

Highland Lakes Elementary, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

Marble Falls Elementary, 901 Avenue U

Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive

“All children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed,” said MFISD Child Nutrition Services Director Maria Manzo in a media release. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

Menus will feature fresh fruits, vegetables, and a variety of main dishes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Families can use the following resources to find meal sites anywhere in Texas:

Call 211 to speak to a live operator

Visit the Texas Department of Agriculture’s website for an interactive map of sites

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304

Organizations partner with the TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

For more information, call 830-693-5423.

HIGHLAND LAKES CRISIS NETWORK

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has its own summer feeding program for Marble Falls ISD families in need.

The nonprofit is currently accepting donations from its Amazon wishlist that will directly benefit students. Top requests are ramen noodles, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, and crackers.

The Crisis Network has only received about 25 percent of the amount of food it needs for the program, officials told DailyTrib.com.

Additionally, officials are seeking more frozen casseroles to deliver to families once a week during the summer. Email caroline@hlcn.love for more information.

The HLCN also needs drivers to deliver goods weekly to the doorstep of families in need.

For more information, call 325-423-3662 or visit the nonprofit’s website.

BURNET CONSOLIDATED ISD

Burnet Consolidated ISD’s summer meal program is from June 4 through July 31.

Students can receive meals at:

Burnet High School, 1000 Green Mile

R.J. Richey Elementary, 500 E. Graves St. in Burnet

BCISD families can also get “grab-and-go food” at the Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118 in Burnet.

For more information, call 512-715-5150.

DailyTrib.com was unable to contact officials with Llano ISD prior to this story’s publication. the story will be updated to include information for LISD students at a future date.

