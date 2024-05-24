Primary runoff elections May 28

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Election Day in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs is Tuesday, May 28, the day after Memorial Day. Early voting ends on Friday, May 24.

All eligible voters can cast a ballot, even if they did not vote in the March 5 primary. The only restriction is that voters cannot switch parties to vote. If you voted in the Democratic primary in March, you can only vote for Democratic runoff candidates on May 28, and vice versa.

Only registered voters who live in Precinct 3 in Burnet County can vote in the race for a new county commissioner. The same is true in Llano County, where Precinct 3 (mostly Kingsland) voters also will be choosing a new county commissioner. Both seats are open with no incumbent.

Visit the DailyTrib.com 2024 Primary Runoffs guide for local Republican candidates’ views on key issues in their communities and links to their interviews on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. No Democrats are running for county office.

Names as they are appear on the ballots are listed below followed by voting locations.

BURNET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES

COUNTYWIDE

Member, State Board of Education, District 10

DeAnne Fisher

Susan Allen

PRECINCT 3

County Commissioner

Chad Collier

Homer D. Will

BURNET COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CANDIDATES

U.S. Representative, District 31

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

BURNET COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS ON TUESDAY

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. In Burnet County, voters can vote at any polling location, no matter in which precinct they live.

Burnet County AgriLife, 607 Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404

Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St.

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway

LLANO COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES

COUNTYWIDE

Member, State Board of Education, District 10

PRECINCT 3

County Commissioner

Bull Guthrie

Brent Richards

LLANO COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

COUNTYWIDE

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

LLANO COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS ON TUESDAY

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots in their home precinct polling locations as listed below.

Precincts 101/108

Sunrise Beach City Hall/Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Beach Drive

Precincts 102/109

Oakridge Estates POA Building, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precincts 203/204/205

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 307

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 Polk in Kingsland

Precinct 410

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.