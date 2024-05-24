Primary runoff elections May 28
Election Day in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs is Tuesday, May 28, the day after Memorial Day. Early voting ends on Friday, May 24.
All eligible voters can cast a ballot, even if they did not vote in the March 5 primary. The only restriction is that voters cannot switch parties to vote. If you voted in the Democratic primary in March, you can only vote for Democratic runoff candidates on May 28, and vice versa.
Only registered voters who live in Precinct 3 in Burnet County can vote in the race for a new county commissioner. The same is true in Llano County, where Precinct 3 (mostly Kingsland) voters also will be choosing a new county commissioner. Both seats are open with no incumbent.
Visit the DailyTrib.com 2024 Primary Runoffs guide for local Republican candidates’ views on key issues in their communities and links to their interviews on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. No Democrats are running for county office.
Names as they are appear on the ballots are listed below followed by voting locations.
BURNET COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES
COUNTYWIDE
Member, State Board of Education, District 10
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- DeAnne Fisher
- Susan Allen
PRECINCT 3
- Chad Collier
- Homer D. Will
BURNET COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CANDIDATES
U.S. Representative, District 31
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
BURNET COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS ON TUESDAY
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. In Burnet County, voters can vote at any polling location, no matter in which precinct they live.
- Burnet County AgriLife, 607 Vandeveer St. in Burnet
- Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404
- Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St.
- Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
- Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
- Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway
LLANO COUNTY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES
COUNTYWIDE
Member, State Board of Education, District 10
PRECINCT 3
- Bull Guthrie
- Brent Richards
LLANO COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
COUNTYWIDE
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
LLANO COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS ON TUESDAY
Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots in their home precinct polling locations as listed below.
Precincts 101/108
- Sunrise Beach City Hall/Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Beach Drive
Precincts 102/109
- Oakridge Estates POA Building, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay
Precincts 203/204/205
- Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
Precinct 307
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 Polk in Kingsland
Precinct 410
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano