Granite Shoals flushing system of discolored—but safe—water

Granite Shoals residents might have discolored water coming from their faucets due to a major waterline break on May 5. The city repaired the break, and utilities staff will be flushing water lines on Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17, to clear the discoloration.

Residents might experience temporary low water pressure while the lines are being cleared. City staff will be opening fire hydrants and dead-end line heads to flush the system.

Even if discolored, the water is still treated and safe to consume, according to the city.

If you still have discolored water after Friday, contact the Granite Shoals utilities department at 830-596-3320. Call the utilities emergency line at 830-637-9131 for severe cases.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to ensure the quality of our water supply,” wrote Granite Shoals Utilities Superintendent Joshua Hisey in a city media release.

