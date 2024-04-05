Not-so-clear skies in eclipse forecast

Current forecasts from the National Weather Service call for cloudy skies and possible rain across the Highland Lakes on Monday, April 8, which could put a damper on the total solar eclipse that will pass directly over Burnet and Llano counties.

The predicted cloud cover could obscure the most spectacular aspects of the cosmic event, but it will still become dark as night during totality and drop in temperature. Totality will occur at approximately 1:30 p.m., give or take a minute depending on your exact location. It will last a little over four minutes.

As of Friday afternoon, April 5, the NWS forecast shows the Marble Falls area as being “mostly cloudy” on Monday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

The zone area forecasts for Burnet and Llano counties show similar weather on April 8, with high chances of cloud cover and thunderstorms.

The path of totality, which refers to the centerline of the moon’s shadow, cuts directly through Lake Buchanan, which would normally make Burnet and Llano counties the best locations to experience the eclipse, save for the predicted bad weather.

Hill Country Alliance Night Sky Director Dawn Davies told DailyTrib.com that the current forecast is discouraging, but she noted that this is Texas, and weather-wise, anything can happen.

“Regardless of the clouds, we’ll still see the light darken, we’ll feel the temperature drop, and animals will react,” she said. “We’ll still experience all of the elements that lead up to totality. I’ve lived in Texas for 18 years, and I’m still holding out hope. I’ve seen it shift from potential storms to perfectly sunny on the same day.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.