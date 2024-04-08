Possible severe weather post-eclipse

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet and Llano counties could see severe thunderstorms with chances of lightning, high winds, and hail starting in the late afternoon on Monday, April 8. The storms might run through the night and into early Tuesday morning.

Weather remained mild yet cloudy during the highly anticipated total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Highland Lakes due to a high chance of thunderstorms arriving between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.

Storm conditions could intensify between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday and subside by midday. Rain is still expected throughout the day.

