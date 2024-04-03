SUBSCRIBE NOW

Llano County free bulk waste collection April 20

04/03/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Llano County is making spring cleaning a lot easier with a free bulk waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon April 20 at the East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431. It is open to county residents and customers of the Kingsland Municipal Utilities District and Kingsland Water Supply Co.

The collection is limited to bulk, hard-to-get-rid of items such as furniture, mattresses, and scrap metal. Household garbage and Freon-filled appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Residents can also toss up to 10 tires for free; after that, it costs $1 per tire with a maximum of 25. Tires must be 20 inches or smaller.

The collection could end before noon if dumpsters fill up, so arrive early.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event. Contact Cristy Vaught at 325-247-2038, Linda Raschke at 512-793-6181, or Mary Ann Hefner at 325-388-5036.

dakota@thepicayune.com

