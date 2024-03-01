BCISD picks Midway assistant for top job

Dr. Aaron Peña, the assistant superintendent for Administrative Services at Waco's Midway school district, was named the lone finalist for Burnet CISD superintendent on March 1, 2024. BCISD photo

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District announced Dr. Aaron Peña as the lone finalist for superintendent during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Friday, March 1. Peña is currently assistant superintendent for Administrative Services at Waco’s Midway ISD.

As per Texas law, BCISD must wait 21 days before the board can cast a final vote to officially hire Peña. That vote will come during the board’s regular meeting on March 25.

Peña would take over for retiring Superintendent Keith McBurnett, who is leaving BCISD at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“The Board of Trustees is delighted to welcome Dr. Peña to the BCISD family,” board President Earl Foster said in a district media release. “Dr. Peña brings a host of experiences and characteristics that align with the feedback we have received from our community and staff.”

Peña has a bachelor’s degree in education from Baylor University and a master’s degree and Doctorate of Education from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds a Texas Superintendent Certification.

As a past principal and assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at Midway ISD, Peña led the development of comprehensive curriculum programs and professional learning initiatives. In his current job, he oversees district operations, safety and security, athletics, fine arts, and other key areas. His expertise spans all levels of education, from leading schools to enhancing district-wide operations.

“I am thrilled to contribute to Burnet CISD’s tradition of excellence and am eager to collaborate with the Burnet community to continue elevating our district to even greater heights,” Peña said in the media release. “As we embark on this journey together, I look forward to leading and collaborating with our amazing staff to further develop a passion for learning, celebrate the remarkable achievements of our students and staff, and uphold unwavering integrity in all aspects of our educational endeavors.”

