MFHS educator top Career/Tech teacher

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School engineering teacher Lindsey Todesco (left) with CTE coordinator Ashley Bernard at a Marble Falls school board meeting on Feb. 20. Trustees honored Todesco for being named Area 4 Teacher of the Year by the Career and Technical Association of Texas. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls High School engineering teacher Lindsey Todesco was named Area 4 Teacher of the Year by the Career and Technical Association of Texas. Board trustees and district officials honored her during the Feb. 20 meeting.

“Ms. Todesco is an educator to be valued and appreciated, and we are so excited to recognize her accomplishments,” Career and Technical Education coordinator Ashley Bernard said at the meeting. “We are so blessed to have her. We love her.”

CTAT is a statewide organization of educational professionals from all levels with specialties in career and technical education. The organization splits Texas into 12 distinct regions. Marble Falls is in Area 4.

“It’s lovingly called ‘The Heart of Texas Area,’” Bernard said. “It’s perfect.”

Todesco has taught over 25 different subjects in her 17 years with the Marble Falls Independent School District.

“She has a lot of different certifications and can probably teach anything,” Bernard said.

Todesco taught engineering at Marble Falls Middle School for several years.

“When she was hired to teach engineering at the STEAM Academy, her gift of engineering came to life,” Bernard said.

The educator currently works with Marble Falls High School students.

“She’s our only engineering teacher, so she teaches it all,” Bernard said.

Todesco has helped students launch rockets and is an advisor to the high school’s robotics team.

“The students have seen great success,” Bernard said.

MFISD board President Kevin Naumann shared his gratitude for Todesco’s consistent effort to promote career and technical education throughout the district.

“Thank you for all the hard work,” he told her at the meeting.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.