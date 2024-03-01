BCSO seeks tips on missing teen
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Christian Jordan of Burnet. He was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in northern Burnet County, reportedly wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black joggers, and a black hoodie with white writing on it. He was also carrying a backpack.
Call the Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts.
“Please do not try to stop or detain him if seen,” reads a statement from the BCSO Facebook page.