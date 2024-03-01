SUBSCRIBE NOW

BCSO seeks tips on missing teen

03/01/24 | DailyTrib.com
Christian Jordan, 15, of Burnet Texas

Christian Jordan, 15, of Burnet has been missing since the night of Feb. 28. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads on Christian’s whereabouts. BCSO photo

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Christian Jordan of Burnet. He was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in northern Burnet County, reportedly wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black joggers, and a black hoodie with white writing on it. He was also carrying a backpack.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts.

“Please do not try to stop or detain him if seen,” reads a statement from the BCSO Facebook page.

