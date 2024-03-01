Granite Shoals first responders honored for lifesaving actions

Granite Shoals leadership commended the lifesaving actions of four first responders during a City Council meeting on Feb. 26, 2024. Police Chief John Ortis (left) stands with patrol officers Genesi Murphy and Charles Mejia, firefighters Eric Wuench and Bjorn Neuville, and Fire Chief Tim Campbell. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Four Granite Shoals first responders saved the life of a resident on Feb. 4, and their actions did not go unnoticed. City leadership publicly commended the two firefighters and two patrol officers on Feb. 26.

“Too many times our crews don’t get recognized for the great work that’s done out in the field each and every week,” said Fire Chief Tim Campbell during the Tuesday meeting of the City Council. “The citizens don’t ever get to see that part of our job.”

When patrol officers Genesi Murphy and Charles Mejia responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning a “respiratory arrest” at around midnight on Feb. 4, they found a Granite Shoals man without a pulse. They administered CPR until firefighters Eric Wuench and Bjorn Neuville arrived on the scene minutes later. The team was able to bring the patient’s heart back online within 12 minutes, and he has since made a full recovery.

“It’s amazing when you hear stories like that,” Mayor Ron Munos said. “We get lost in our day-to-day activities and don’t think about things like that, but these men and women actually make a difference and save lives. There’s somebody walking on the earth now that wouldn’t be if not for their actions.”

Police Chief John Ortis presented each of the first responders with a challenge coin bearing the insignia of the Granite Shoals Police Department and its motto: “Success is not owned, it’s rented.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, you paid your rent that day,” he said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.