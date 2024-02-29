BCISD to name new superintendent

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet school trustees will name the district’s next superintendent during a special meeting on Friday, March 1. It starts at 8 a.m. in the board room at 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet.

The announcement was expected earlier in the week, but the second of two meetings set for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26 and 27, was canceled,

“We have two very qualified candidates,” Board of Trustees President Earl Foster told DailyTrib.com. “It was a tough decision, and we had to think about it.”

Negotiations with the chosen candidate are underway.

“We will post the finalist on Friday,” he said.

The board will first meet in executive session and then reconvene in open session to “take possible action to name the finalist for the superintendent position,” according to the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

The new hire will replace Superintendent Keith McBurnett, who announced in September 2023 that he was retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year. He has been superintendent for the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District for the past 12 years. He is leaving one year before his $205,000-a-year contract expires in June 2025 and plans to work as an executive coach for novice and experienced superintendents with the Texas Association of School Administrators.

