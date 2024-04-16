Highland Lakes Elementary interim principal promoted to top job

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Suzie Neuenschwander is the new head principal of Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals. Courtesy photo

Suzie Neuenschwander is the new head principal at Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals, the Marble Falls Independent School District announced on April 15. She had served in the interim capacity since the departure of former Principal Leslie Talamentes to Georgetown ISD in January.

“I am deeply blessed to serve in an elementary school that not only inspires and loves its students, but also boasts a rich culture and strong sense of community,” Neuenschwander said in an MFISD media release. “Together with teachers and staff, we are dedicated to fostering an innovative, student-centered environment where creativity thrives and every child’s unique potential is recognized and nurtured.”

MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway provided insight into the district’s decision to promote Neuenschwander.

“Ms. Neuenschwander stepped into a pivotal role mid-semester and gracefully led the Highland Lakes team with skill and confidence,” he said in the media release.

Neuenschwander created a happy and friendly culture at the Granite Shoals campus, making her a top candidate for the position, Gasaway continued.

“There is a joyous atmosphere in the halls when I visit the elementary school with Ms. Neuenschwander at the helm,” he said. “She has proven to be the right choice to love and inspire our future leaders at Highland Lakes Elementary School.”

Neuenschwander was the MFISD Federal Programs Compliance coordinator for seven months before being named interim principal.

Other roles during the educator’s 23-year career include assistant principal at Vandegrift High School in Leander and elementary school teacher in the Liberty Hill, Pflugerville, and Bryan ISDs.

