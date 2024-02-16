Marble Falls Middle School sixth-grade roundup Feb. 21

A sixth-grade roundup is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the cafeteria at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls Middle School is hosting a sixth-grade roundup for current fifth-grade students at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the cafeteria. Students will tour the campus, 1511 Pony Drive, and meet staff. Refreshments will be available.

“The transition from elementary to middle school can be challenging, and we want to give our students and their families an opportunity to see who we are and what we have to offer,” Principal Rudy Gonzalez told DailyTrib.com. “We want to let them know that middle school can be exciting, but it will be different than elementary.”

Guests will also receive information on electives offered at the middle school. Students should bring their district-issued computers to complete course selections for the 2024-25 academic year.

“Our goal is to show them what the campus looks like, where key landmarks are located, and introduce them to some new electives that they will have as options in their schedule,” Gonzalez said. “Our counselors and elective teachers will introduce them to the many new options they will have as rising sixth-graders.”

The principal hopes the roundup will quell nerves for young students anxious about starting a new school.

“The biggest challenge that most sixth-grade students encounter is navigating new classes and some of the freedom and independence that comes with middle school,” Gonzalez said. “It is the first step in creating a positive relationship with our students and their families.”

